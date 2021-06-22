Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of Comerica worth $107,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $17,562,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.