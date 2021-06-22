Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
CMCO stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06.
CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
