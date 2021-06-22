Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

