Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 166,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 405,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41.

