Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,885 shares of company stock worth $2,460,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

