Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

