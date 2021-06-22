Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.