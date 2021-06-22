ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys 381,090 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,090 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up approximately 5.6% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of The Southern worth $132,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 9.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

