ClearBridge Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $74,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 24,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.