Citigroup Inc. Sells 75,532 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $834.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

