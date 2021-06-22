Citigroup Inc. Sells 65,985 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.