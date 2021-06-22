Citigroup Inc. Sells 410,599 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

