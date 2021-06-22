Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IDEX by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $217.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

