Citigroup Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of LivePerson worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $11,486,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.