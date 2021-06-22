Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 109.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 195,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

