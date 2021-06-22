Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENGIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. Engie has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.