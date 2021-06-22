Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 134,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,418. The company has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

