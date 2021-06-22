Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Chubb by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

