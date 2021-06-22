Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $29,607.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $44.26 or 0.00147928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00588046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

