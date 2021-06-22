Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

