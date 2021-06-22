Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 68,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $601.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.