Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

