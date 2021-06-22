Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Lessened by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

