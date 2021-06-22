Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Buys 7,224 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 122,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

