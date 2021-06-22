Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Buys 7,224 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.