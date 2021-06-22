Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.