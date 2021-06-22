Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

