Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Shares Up 2.5%

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

