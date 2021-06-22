Chain Guardians Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $2.87 million and $331,705.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

