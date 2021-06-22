Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNTG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

CNTG stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

