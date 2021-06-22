Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,618. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $208.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

