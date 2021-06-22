Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.49. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 53,033 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 140,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.