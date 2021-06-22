Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Catex Token has a total market cap of $955,896.27 and approximately $8,765.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00658306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00079074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

