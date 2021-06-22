Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.99. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

