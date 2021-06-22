Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

