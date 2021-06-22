Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

