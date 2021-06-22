Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Carrier Global stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.