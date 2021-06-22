Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 15,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,819. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

