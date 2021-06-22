Capital Growth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Capital Growth Management LP lowered its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. ArcelorMittal comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 42,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

