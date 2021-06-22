Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $23.89 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,000. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,376. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.