Capital Growth Management LP Acquires Shares of 280,000 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,147,000. Best Buy makes up 2.9% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Best Buy by 8.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. 16,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,769 shares of company stock worth $21,811,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

