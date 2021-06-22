Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBNK stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $322,348.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

