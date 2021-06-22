Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$34.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.78. 626,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,368. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.