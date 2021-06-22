Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CANG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $767.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

