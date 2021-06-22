Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.93.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$44.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.07. The company has a market cap of C$53.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,170,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,839,828.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,386.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.