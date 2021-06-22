Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $105.04. 1,461,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 255,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

