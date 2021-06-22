Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

