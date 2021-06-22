Canacol Energy Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:CNE opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The stock has a market cap of C$589.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

