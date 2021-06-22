Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Stock Position Reduced by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.