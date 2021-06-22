Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 526,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 181,102 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.