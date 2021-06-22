Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.65. 2,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 781,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Calix alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.