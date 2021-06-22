CAI International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,502 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,389% compared to the typical volume of 168 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $969.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 241.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 419.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CAI International by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

