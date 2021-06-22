BTU Protocol (BTU) One Day Volume Tops $82,517.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.40 million and $82,517.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

