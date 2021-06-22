BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-6.25 billion.

Shares of DOOO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

