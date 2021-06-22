Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. 692,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.47. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

